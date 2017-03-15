Savanna accepts Western Energy's raised offer, rejects Total Energy's

UPDATE 1-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
March 15 Savanna Energy Services Corp said it accepted a higher offer from fellow Canadian oilfield services provider Western Energy Services, while again rejecting a hostile bid from Total Energy Services Inc.
Western Energy's bid has been revised to include a cash portion of 21 Canadian cents per share, in addition to the original offer of 0.85 Western Energy's stock for each share held, Savanna said on Wednesday.
The new offer values Savanna at about C$386 million ($287 million), up from about C$348 million earlier.
Total Energy's current offer stands at 20 Canadian cents in cash and 0.13 per share for each Savanna share held, valuing the company at about C$225 million.
The company first offered 0.1132 of its shares in November, before raising the bid and taking it directly to Savanna's shareholders in December.
Savanna had then rejected Total Energy's offer, saying it "significantly" undervalued the shares of the company.
Savanna provides oil and gas exploration and well preparation and well maintenance services across Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Manitoba. It also operates in Canada, the United States and Australia.
Western Energy provides contract drilling services through Horizon Drilling in Canada and Stoneham Drilling Corp in the United States. ($1 = 1.35 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.