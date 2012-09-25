版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 26日 星期三 05:09 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns ba3 to savers' acquisition term loan; cfr affirmed

Sept 25 Savers Inc : * Moody's assigns ba3 to savers' acquisition term loan; cfr affirmed * Rpt-moody's assigns ba3 to savers' acquisition term loan; cfr affirmed

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐