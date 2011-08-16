Savient gout drug may help patients with few options

* Most gout sufferers do not need the drug
* Three pct don't get better with typical drugs
* More than nine out of 10 users had "adverse event"
By Genevra Pittman
NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters Health) - A new injectable drug
from Savient Pharmaceuticals Inc SVNT.O may help some very
sick gout patients who don't get better with usual treatment,
according to a study published on Tuesday.
The research was designed and funded by Savient, which
markets the drug Krystexxa, or pegloticase.
Patients taking the drug had fewer gout symptoms a few
months after starting treatment than those who got a sham
treatment, but they were also more likely to have a serious
reaction to the injections.
The researchers say most gout patients don't have very
severe disease and should not be using the drug.
"The progression in these individuals is extreme," study
author Dr. Michael Becker, from the University of Chicago, told
Reuters Health. The patients in the study had "gone on to have
really severe -- on average disabling -- (gout), poor quality
of life (and) lots of pain."
"This is not a medication to be undertaken in a much larger
group of patients," he added.
Of 5 or 6 million U.S. patients with gout, about three
percent do not get better with typical gout drugs, such as
Lopurin and Zyloprim, or they can't take the medication for
another reason, Becker and colleagues note in the Journal of
the American Medical Association (http:// bit.ly/hwxtTL).
Last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved
Krystexxa, given by injection every other week, for use in
those patients.
Gout is a form of arthritis that occurs when uric acid --
generally passed out of the body in the urine -- accumulates in
joints and forms crystals, causing swelling and pain.
Krystexxa works by breaking that uric acid down into a form
that's more easily passed through the body.
The current report combines data from two drug trials
involving 212 patients with chronic gout. Study participants
who got the drug injection every two weeks for six months were
compared to a group that received injections once a month and a
group that got only drug-free placebo injections.
The majority of patients were men -- in their fifties, on
average.
"ADVERSE EVENT"
Krystexxa caused uric acid levels to fall quickly, but that
response didn't always last. Forty-two percent of patients in
the biweekly group and 35 percent in the monthly group still
had lowered uric acid six months after starting treatment.
On average, patients who received the drug had a bigger
improvement in their general physical function and quality of
life compared to those who only got the drug-free injections.
Those who got the most frequent drug injections also reported
the least pain.
However, more than nine out of 10 patients reported at
least one "adverse event," including painful gout flare-ups or
reactions to the injections, with a few cases of breathing
problems. Those reactions were more common in patients taking
Krystexxa.
Some patients also reported headaches and nausea.
Becker said doctors could test which patients had stopped
responding to the drug and halt treatment to avoid unnecessary
risks in people whose gout isn't getting any better.
Krystexxa costs about $5,000 per month. Becker said
patients whose symptoms improved with the injections could
probably go back on cheaper medications. It's not clear yet how
long most patients would have to get the injections first.
Most patients in the study also had heart conditions, or at
least the risk factors for heart disease. Gout often occurs
together with obesity and high blood pressure.
Becker said patients who don't respond to Lopurin and
Zyloprim have a couple of other medication options, but gout
drugs can take up to several years to really kick in. Some
patients with severe disease can't wait that long. For a number
of those patients, Krystexxa may be worth the risks and cost.
"When you have seriously ill people who have no options, 40
percent (of patients getting better) is pretty good," he said.
"Gout can be a really serious and disabling disease. With
this and other (drugs) that are coming into line for treatment,
we can do a good job in virtually all these people, including
the sickest."