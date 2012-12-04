REFILE-RESEARCH ALERT-SBA Communications: RBC raises to top pick

BRIEF-Rada Electronic Industries sees FY2017 revenue $18 mln
* Rada Electronic Industries Ltd - "expects significant revenue growth in 2017"
Dec 4 SBA Communications : * RBC raises to top pick from outperform; target price to $85 from $71
* The Howard Hughes Corporation announces tender offer and consent solicitation
LAGOS, March 2 Nigeria's Access Bank swapped a total of $150 million with two foreign lenders in January, central bank data showed.