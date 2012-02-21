SBA Communications to buy tower sites for $1.1 bln

BRIEF-Community Healthcare Trust reports quarterly adjusted FFO per share $0.38
* Community Healthcare Trust announces results for the three months ended December 31, 2016
Feb 21 Wireless tower operator SBA Communications Corp agreed to buy more than 2,300 tower sites from affiliates of Mobilitie LLC for about $1.1 billion.
The company will pay $850 million in cash and about 5.3 million shares of Class A common stock for the towers sites in the United States and Central America.
* Lockheed Martin announces multi-year plan to relocate fleet ballistic missile program to other U.S. facilities
* InnerWorkings announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results