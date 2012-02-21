版本:
SBA Communications to buy tower sites for $1.1 bln

Feb 21 Wireless tower operator SBA Communications Corp agreed to buy more than 2,300 tower sites from affiliates of Mobilitie LLC for about $1.1 billion.

The company will pay $850 million in cash and about 5.3 million shares of Class A common stock for the towers sites in the United States and Central America.

