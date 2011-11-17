UPDATE 1-Sbarro's bankruptcy plan wins court approval

Nov 17 Sbarro Inc's
restructuring plan has won court approval, paving the way for
the pizza chain to emerge from bankruptcy protection later this
month.
The company, which filed for bankruptcy in April, expects to
come out of bankruptcy on November 28.
"When we emerge from bankruptcy, our debts will have been
reduced by approximately 70 percent," Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas McGrane said in a statement.
"Our business is performing solidly as we head into our
busiest period of the year."
Last month, the company had filed an amended reorganization
plan, under which its lenders had agreed to provide about $35
million of new capital and reduce its total debt.
Melville, New York-based Sbarro sells pizza, pastas and
other Italian foods.
The Sbarro family started their company as a salumeria, or
Italian grocery store, in Brooklyn in 1956 soon after
immigrating to the United States from Naples, Italy. Its
ubiquitous green, white and red banner is a familiar sight in
malls, rest stops and airports.
