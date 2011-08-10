UPDATE 1-Pizza chain Sbarro files bankruptcy plan

Aug 10 Sbarro Inc on Wednesday filed a plan of reorganization and said it will convert about $100 million of outstanding secured debt into 100 percent of common equity of the reorganized company to be distributed to its lenders.

The pizza chain owner said general unsecured claims against the company, including $150 million in outstanding unsecured Senior Notes plus accrued interest, will be canceled and discharged.

However, general unsecured claims held by certain trade creditors, with whom Sbarro intends to conduct business post emergence, will receive their share of $250,000 in cash, the company said in a court filing.

Sbarro said all equity interests in Sbarro Holdings LLC will be extinguished and it will receive a new term loan facility of $18.6 million to be used as working capital.

The company, which filed for Chapter 11 protection in April, was started by the Sbarro family as a salumeria, or Italian grocery store, in Brooklyn in 1956 soon after they immigrated to the United States from Naples, Italy.

Sbarro sells pizza, pastas and other Italian food through more than 1,000 restaurants in 30 countries; its ubiquitous green, white and red banner is a familiar sight in malls, rest stops and airports.

Sales at the company got hammered during the recession as customers chose to eat at home to save money. Traffic also suffered in malls, where many of Sbarro's restaurants are located.

The case is In re: Sbarro Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No.11-11527.

