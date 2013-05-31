Exiled Russian economist re-elected to Sberbank board

MOSCOW May 31 Economist Sergei Guriev was
re-elected to the board of state-controlled bank Sberbank
on Friday in a show of support from Russian liberals
after he fled the country.
Guriev's flight from Russia to France followed pressure from
state investigators and what critics say is a clampdown on
groups and individuals who are independent or critical of
President Vladimir Putin.
Sberbank said this week that Guriev, 41, had asked not to be
considered for re-election for personal reasons but his
candidacy could not be removed from the slate.
He received the most votes in the election to the board -
including those of the Russian Central Bank, which controls the
state's majority stake.
In a statement, Sberbank named Guriev second on the list of
17 directors elected to the board behind chief executive German
Gref.
Guriev's resignation as the rector of Moscow's prestigious
New Economic School was accepted by the school's board late on
Thursday.