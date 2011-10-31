UPDATE 1-Russia and Singapore create airport joint venture

* Oleg Deripaska, Sberbank and Changi airport in JV
* Aimed at developing airports ahead of Sochi Olympics
* Sberbank to invest $120 mln, Changi $200 mln
(Adds Sberbank comment, detail)
MOSCOW, Oct 31 Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska,
state lender Sberbank and Singapore's Changi airport
will create an airport business joint venture aimed at
developing airports that will be used for the 2014 Winter
Olympics in Sochi.
The three parties said in a joint statement that Deripaska's
Basic Element investment group will hold 50 percent plus one
share in the joint venture, Changi Airport will hold a 30
percent stake, and Sberbank will get 20 percent minus one share.
Basic Element, the biggest shareholder in the world's
largest aluminium group UC Rusal , said it already owns
a cluster of airports in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi and
the southern Krasnodar region and now wanted to improve their
capitalisation.
Russia will host both the Winter Olympics in 2014 and the
soccer World Cup four years later, and desperately needs to
improve infrastructure including roads, hotels and airports
ahead of the two global sporting events.
Sberbank Chief Executive German Gref said the bank would
invest $120 million in the joint venture, while Changi said it
would inject $200 million.
"It is a financial investment for us. We do not manage
airports and do not intend to," Gref told reporters, adding that
the bank would look to exit in five to seven years -- possibly
via an initial public offering (IPO).
"We see great potential for value increase in Krasnodar
region airports, especially in view of the upcoming 2014 Olympic
Games in Sochi, as well as the World Cup that Russia will be
hosting in 2018," he added.
The joint venture is expected to be completed in the second
quarter of 2012, subject to final negotiations and regulatory
approval.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobseva; Writing by John Bowker; Editing
by Jon Loades-Carter)