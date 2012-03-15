NEWSMAKER-Super-fit CEO of Russia's Sberbank drives a lean machine

* Gref wants staff, Russia's largest bank to get fit
* State-controlled bank plans $6 billion stock offering
By Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, March 15 German Gref, the
super-fit CEO of Russia's Sberbank, drives his staff
hard - they are rebuked if they get too podgy and are allowed to
leave work early only if they are heading to the gym to tone up.
Kazakhstan-born Gref, an ally of Prime Minister and
President-elect Vladimir Putin since the 1990s, has applied the
same tough-love philosophy to Russia's biggest bank, which plans
a $6 billion offering of stock to investors.
Since taking charge in 2007, Gref has slimmed staff numbers,
pumped up profits and launched an international expansion push
that is more likely to be a marathon than a 100-metre dash.
As the global financial crisis pummeled its European rivals,
Sberbank climbed from ninth to second place among the region's
banks behind HSBC and now boasts a market value of
$76.4 billion.
Gref's next step is his most important: The planned sale of
a 7.6 percent state stake in a deal that would broaden
Sberbank's investor base and, he hopes, achieve a valuation that
better reflects the bank's earnings power.
Two banking sources told Reuters on Thursday Sberbank plans
to start a roadshow to sell the stake on April 16.
Gref postponed the deal last September, after turbulence on
global markets wiped around $1.5 billion off the value of the
stake, which has now recovered to $5.8 billion.
If market conditions allow, the deal might reopen Russia's
stalled privatisation programme, kicking off sales of stakes in
other state firms such as oil major Rosneft or
shipping firm Sovcomflot.
The central bank, which owns 57.6 percent of Sberbank on
behalf of the state - a holdover from Sberbank's past as the
Soviet Union's savings bank - picked Credit Suisse, Goldman
Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Troika Dialog for the deal.
After the sale, the central bank would retain bare majority
control.
RUN, BANKER, RUN
Gref, a 48-year-old ethnic German who is married with two
children, has hired a management team packed with alumni from
consulting firm McKinsey and sought to instill a "work hard,
play hard" culture at a bank that was long synonymous with
bureaucratic inertia.
"You can't leave work early. But it is OK if you are going
to the gym," said one employee at Sberbank's head office,
located in an unfashionable Moscow suburb far from the
skyscrapers of the Moscow City financial district.
The manager, who requested anonymity, is one of the
newcomers brought in by Gref, who has cut staff by over 24,000
or around 10 percent as he seeks to boost efficiency, automate
back-office operations and achieve economies of scale.
Gref, who cites the Chinese "Tao" philosophical concept as a
guiding force in his career, jogs 10 km every day and tells
overweight managers to get into shape. "I haven't heard that
anyone left because of that. But people know his philosophy - a
sound mind in a sound body," another manager told Reuters.
The same applies to Sberbank. Under Gref's fitness regime,
its earnings trebled to over 300 billion roubles ($10.2 billion)
in 2011. Sberbank is due to report final full-year results at
the end of March.
Sberbank has a robust funding base - its network of 20,000
branches has enabled it to control nearly half of Russian
household deposits - and Gref's focus on efficiency has helped
it achieve enviable underlying profitability.
The bank's return on equity was 27.6 percent in the third
quarter of 2011, the latest period for which detailed results
are available - up from 22.5 percent in 2007. That is far better
than its closest peer, state-controlled VTB.
At the beginning of his term in Sberbank, Gref promised "to
teach an elephant to dance". He has cut the enormous queues at
branches and hour-long waits for an answer at Sberbank's
call-centre. But insiders say he wants to achieve more.
"He always seems dissatisfied," another top manager said.
INTERNATIONAL AMBITIONS
Gref last year launched Sberbank's transformation into a
universal bank with international ambitions, buying Moscow
brokerage Troika Dialog in a deal worth $1 billion.
But, rather than snapping up large foreign banks laid low by
the credit crunch, he has preferred to follow Russia's strategic
and business interests by making smaller bolt-on acquisitions in
eastern and central Europe.
Sberbank last month closed a deal to buy the eastern
European arm of Austria's Volksbanken AG for $660
million and bought Swiss SLB Commercial Bank for $80 million at
the end of 2011.
By 2014, Sberbank plans to make at least 5 percent of its
net profit from its foreign operations.
Gref was born on Feb. 8 in 1964 in a small village in
Kazakhstan and became a lecturer after getting a law degree in
Omsk, a Siberian town near the Kazakh border.
His career took off after he moved to Russia's second city,
St Petersburg, to continue his education. He started work in the
early 1990s at City Hall, where he met Putin, then a senior aide
to Mayor Anatoly Sobchak.
Putin, first elected as president in 2000, brought Gref into
government as economy minister. Under the so-called Gref Plan,
the government cut income tax to a flat rate of 13 percent and
reformed Soviet-era laws banning private land ownership.
Gref was a key player in Russia's epic bid to join the World
Trade Organization, which reached a successful conclusion when
18-year entry talks were finally wrapped up in December.
He oversaw economic policy at a time of political stability
and rising oil prices that helped Russia's economy to grow by an
average 7 percent a year before it contracted sharply in the
wake of the 2008-09 crash.
He took the helm at Sberbank in late 2007 and recently
extended his four-year contract, despite speculation that he
might return to the government after Putin won a third Kremlin
term at a March 4 election.
Gref dismissed such suggestions in late December.
"I'm not a politician and I have no political ambitions ...
I'm sticking to Tao philosophy, where internal but not external
development is important," he said.
"I'm living 'the way' as a hired manager. If shareholders
one day show me the door - my task would be to hand over
responsibilities in the best possible way. That's my task and
it's there that my professionalism lies."