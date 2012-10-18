版本:
New Issue- Sberbank sells $2 bln in notes

Oct 18 Sberbank Rossii OAO on Thursday
sold $2 billion of lower Tier 2 notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Sberbank were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: SBERBANK

AMT $2 BLN      COUPON 5.125 PCT   MATURITY    10/29/2022   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   04/29/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 5.125 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/29/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 331.7 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

