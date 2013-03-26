UPDATE 1-SBM Offshore, partners win $3.5 bln Petrobras contract

AMSTERDAM, March 26 SBM Offshore and
its partners have won a $3.5 billion contract from Brazilian oil
company Petrobras to build two oil platforms, the
Dutch maritime services firm said on Tuesday.
The order is the biggest-ever for SBM Offshore and is for
so-called floating, production, storage and offloading platforms
(FPSOs), its main area of business.
SBM Offshore settled a long-running dispute two weeks ago
over a Norwegian project that involved the production of a
so-called mobile offshore production unit (MOPU), and on which
SBM had to write down $1.4 billion over three years.
It is planning a rights issue of 10 percent of its share
capital to cope with the write down.
SBM Offshore and its partners, including Brazil's Queiroz
Galvao Oil & Gas SA, will work in a joint venture to
deliver two FPSOs in 2015 and 2016, SBM Offshore said in a
statement.
The joint venture will manage the two platforms for 20
years, and contract finalisation is expected by the second
quarter of 2013, SBM Offshore said.
"The two FPSO's represent the biggest contract ever awarded
to us, underlining our unparalleled expertise and leading
position in the market for large-scale tanker conversions to
FPSOs," SBM Offshore Chief Executive Bruno Chabas said.