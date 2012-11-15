UPDATE 1-SBM Offshore gives 2012 sales warning

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
AMSTERDAM Nov 15 Dutch maritime engineering group SBM Offshore warned on Thursday it will not reach its target of $4 billion in revenue this year due to a lower-than-expected order intake.
"In the short term, the challenges of complexity and scale, together with associated costs and risks for project developers are slowing certain contract awards or attenuating the start-up phase of major projects," the company said in statement.
SBM Offshore missed third-quarter sales expectations, reporting sales of $816.5 million.
Five analysts polled by Reuters expected revenue of $1.052 billion. Estimates ranged between $935 million and $1.11 billion.
SBM has been engaged in a long-running dispute with Canada's Talisman over Norway's Yme oil platform, which was evacuated in July over concerns it could collapse.
The problems at Yme led SBM Offshore and Talisman to take hundreds of millions of euros in impairment charges, driving down profit and prompting management shake-ups.
SBM also said it was facing delays in commissioning the Deep Panuke platform in Canada.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.