SBM warns of possible 'improper' practices involving 3rd parties

AMSTERDAM, April 10 Dutch maritime oil and gas engineer SBM Offshore, which recently posted losses arising from disputes with two clients, on Tuesday warned it had found evidence of possibly "improper" sales practices involving third parties.

It said last year its management board launched a review of the company's compliance procedures, including anti-corruption guidelines, and their implementation.

"As part of this review, the company has recently become aware of certain sales practices involving third parties which may have been improper," SBM Offshore said in a statement.

"Outside counsel and forensic accountants, reporting to both the Management and Supervisory Boards, have been engaged to investigate these practices thoroughly."

SBM Offshore said it has taken the necessary steps to terminate any such practices and has disclosed its internal investigation to the appropriate authorities. It is also taking remedial action to enhance its compliance programme.

Last month the company reported a bigger-than-expected net loss for 2011 and scrapped its dividend as it took additional charges linked to disputes with two clients over offshore oil and gas projects.