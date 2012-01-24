SBM Offshore warns of full-year hit from dispute

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
AMSTERDAM Jan 24 Dutch maritime oil and gas engineer SBM Offshore said on Tuesday a dispute with a client would lead to "a significant additional adverse impact" on its 2011 results, and its chief financial officer was quitting in May.
The world's largest supplier of floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) platforms shocked investors in July when it announced a $450 million impairment charge, resulting in a first-half operating loss and a shake-up at the top.
The charge resulted from a row with two clients, Canadian group Encana, which is working on the Deep Panuke gas project off the coast of Nova Scotia, and Talisman Energy , which is developing the Yme oilfield offshore Norway.
SBM Offshore said on Tuesday it was facing increased challenges with the hook-up and commissioning of the Yme platform.
"Continuing intransigence and unreasonable client demands, which are being aggressively resisted, are contributing significantly to the very low productivity and increased scope of work, all of which are the subject of arbitration proceedings with the client," it said. "This is further exacerbated by continuing bad weather."
It said revised financial impact will be released as soon as feasible and were expected to lead to a significant additional adverse impact on the 2011 results, with the eventual outcome dependant upon resolution of ongoing disputes with the client.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.