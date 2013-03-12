UPDATE 1-SBM Offshore in $470mln settlement over Norway project

AMSTERDAM, March 12 Dutch maritime services
group SBM Offshore said on Tuesday it had agreed a
$470 million settlement with Canadian oil company Talisman
Energy and its partners to end a loss-making Norwegian
oil platform project.
SBM Offshore was building the platform for Talisman and its
partners but faced technical difficulties to complete the
project, known as Yme.
The platform, which SBM Offshore has already written down
completely by $1.1 billion, was evacuated last summer due to
safety concerns. SBM's previous chief executive and financial
officer have resigned over the problem.
"Today we have resolved the legacy difficulties of Yme at an
agreed cost, bringing an end to a period of significant
uncertainty for the company," SBM Offshore board member Sietze
Hepkema said in a statement.
SBM Offshore had already taken a $200 million provision for
the settlement, and would charge a further $270 million to its
first half results this year, it said.
A planned and underwritten rights issue of 10 percent of
SBM's existing share capital can now also be voted on by
shareholders because a settlement was one of the conditions for
a rights issue taking place, SBM said.
Thanks to the settlement, Talisman and its joint venture
partner would continue to evaluate options for the Yme field,
Talisman Executive Vice-President Europe-Atlantic Paul Warwick
said in a statement.
Polish oil firm Lotos is Talisman's partner in the
oil field.