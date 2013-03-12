UPDATE 1-SBM Offshore in $470mln settlement over Norway project

AMSTERDAM, March 12 Dutch maritime services group SBM Offshore said on Tuesday it had agreed a $470 million settlement with Canadian oil company Talisman Energy and its partners to end a loss-making Norwegian oil platform project.

SBM Offshore was building the platform for Talisman and its partners but faced technical difficulties to complete the project, known as Yme.

The platform, which SBM Offshore has already written down completely by $1.1 billion, was evacuated last summer due to safety concerns. SBM's previous chief executive and financial officer have resigned over the problem.

"Today we have resolved the legacy difficulties of Yme at an agreed cost, bringing an end to a period of significant uncertainty for the company," SBM Offshore board member Sietze Hepkema said in a statement.

SBM Offshore had already taken a $200 million provision for the settlement, and would charge a further $270 million to its first half results this year, it said.

A planned and underwritten rights issue of 10 percent of SBM's existing share capital can now also be voted on by shareholders because a settlement was one of the conditions for a rights issue taking place, SBM said.

Thanks to the settlement, Talisman and its joint venture partner would continue to evaluate options for the Yme field, Talisman Executive Vice-President Europe-Atlantic Paul Warwick said in a statement.

Polish oil firm Lotos is Talisman's partner in the oil field.