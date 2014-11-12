BRIEF-SBM Offshore reaches out-of-court settlement in alleged improper payments case

Nov 12 SBM Offshore NV :
* SBM Offshore achieves settlement with Dutch public
prosecutor's office over alleged improper payments.
* United States department of justice closes out the matter.
* Out-Of-Court settlement consists of a payment by SBM
Offshore to openbaar ministerie of $240 million
* United States Department of Justice has informed SBM
Offshore that it is not prosecuting company and has closed its
inquiry into matter
* Settlement with openbaar ministerie and US Department of
Justice's decision relate to payments to sales agents in
equatorial Guinea, Angola, Brazil in period from 2007 through
2011
* SBM Offshore will pay this amount out of its own funds and
has already provided for it in first half 2014 results
* Will soon reinstate its dialogue with Petrobras about
future of their relationship
* Company will not claim any tax relief over settlement
amount.
