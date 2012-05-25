DS Smith wins EU clearance for SCA unit buy

BRUSSELS May 25 British packaging company DS
Smith won EU regulatory approval on Friday to buy the
recycled packaging operations of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget
(SCA) for 1.6 billion euros ($2.01 billion), after
agreeing to sell three facilities.
DS Smith unveiled the deal in January, saying the takeover
would give it a footprint across northern Europe and the Nordic
area, where its main consumer goods customers such as Nestle
, Kraft and Unilever already operate.
DS Smith will sell a number of production plants in Britain
and France to address regulatory concerns that the deal may hurt
rivals in those countries, the European Commission said in a
statement.
"The commitments offered by the merging parties ensure that
(corrugated packaging) will continue to be available at
cost-effective prices in the internal market," EU Competition
Commissioner Joaquín Almunia said.