Israel's Scailex seeks to sell shares in Partner Comms

| JERUSALEM
JERUSALEM Dec 26 Debt-laden Scailex
, the main shareholder in Partner Communications
, said on Monday it was seeking to sell a
block of shares in the Israeli mobile phone operator to shore up
its balance sheet.
Scailex, the sole importer of Samsung mobile handsets in
Israel, holds 44.54 percent of Partner's shares, with its parent
Suny Electronics holding an additional 1.4 percent.
Partner is Israel's second largest mobile phone provider and
operates under the Orange brand name.
The Calcalist financial daily said on its website Scailex
was in contact with private equity firm TPG to sell a 16 percent
stake in Partner. A Scailex spokeswoman declined to comment.
Scailex's share price rose 5 percent to 16.75 shekels after
the firm's announcement.
Scailex's did not specify the size of stake it wanted to
divest, but said it sought a strategic partner while maintaining
control and a significantly higher transaction price than
Partner's market value.
It said it was looking for an international bank to make the
deal.
"The goal of the sale is to strengthen the ...capital
structure," Scailex said. "The ... resolution also follows
applications by various parties and following the demand of
international funds for investment in telecom companies
worldwide."
Scailex bought a controlling stake in Partner from Hutchison
Telecommunications in 2009 for $1.38 billion, or
$17.50 per share, well above Monday's price of 34.36 shekels
($9.08).
Scailex's debt is estimated at more than 3 billion shekels.
In recent weeks, the Israeli units of Standard & Poor's and
Moody's Investors Service both cut its ratings.
In cutting to BBB+ from A- and placing its ratings on
CreditWatch negative on Dec. 15, S&P Maalot said Scailex's
liquidity was "less than adequate." A week earlier, Midroog
lowered Scailex's rating to Baa1 with a negative outlook from A3
and a stable outlook.
On Sunday, Partner said it would integrate its 012 Smile
subsidiary into the company. Partner bought 012 Smile, a
provider of local and long distance calling and Internet
services, last year for $191 million, plus $222 million in debt.
Last week, Scailex failed in an attempt to sell 50 percent
of its import and distribution activities for Samsung mobile
phones.