Brazil's Lupo agrees to buy Carlyle-backed lingerie maker Scalina

BRIEF-German carmakers say U.S. would hurt itself by erecting trade barriers
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
SAO PAULO, July 15 Lupo SA, a Brazilian underwear producer, has agreed to buy Scalina SA, a lingerie and hosiery maker backed by Carlyle Group LP, for an undisclosed sum.
In a statement to Reuters on Friday, Lupo pledged to keep both brands separated until receiving antitrust and regulatory approval for the transaction. Reuters reported on Tuesday that Carlyle and partners were close to selling Scalina, following a series of setbacks that led to a debt restructuring.
A source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters that Lupo and Scalina's owners - Carlyle, millionaire Artur Grynbaum and the company's founding Heilberg family - negotiated a price tag of around 90 million reais ($28 million) for the company.
($1 = 3.2573 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
* London studio to focus on multiplayer online games (Adds executive comments)
* Elon Musk tweet - "HW2 autopilot now downloading to all HW2 cars, but in non-actuating mode to assess reliability. If looks good, actuation by end of week"