UPDATE 1-SCANA quashes reports of sale

* CEO says no developments for unusual stock activity
* Shares down 2 pct pre-market
(Follows alerts)
Aug 19 SCANA Corp , an electric and
natural gas utility, quashed reports that it was considering a
sale.
Shares of Cayce, South Carolina-based SCANA closed up about
1.37 percent on Thursday on reports the company was exploring a
sale. The Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index closed down
2.6 percent.
According to media reports, website dealreporter.com cited
two unnamed sources as saying that the company was weighing a
sale.
"The rumors are false," Chief Executive Bill Timmerman said
in a statement, adding he knew of "no corporate developments to
account for the unusual market activity in SCANA's stock."
The U.S. power sector has seen a number of transactions this
year as companies look at larger scale to ease needs to spend on
newer technologies and plants to reduce pollution.
Exelon Corp in April struck a deal to acquire rival
Constellation Energy Group . That followed Duke Energy's
$13.7 billion bid for Progress Energy and AES
Corp's $3.5 billion deal for DPL Inc .
Shares of SCANA fell 2 percent to $38.38 in pre-market trade
on Friday.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)