UPDATE 2-Scania cuts jobs, investment as truck orders slow

* Scania Q4 oper profit 2.7 bln SEK vs forecast 3.3 bln

* Orders slow in second half of 2011

* Outlook for 2012 uncertain due euro zone woes

* Scania shares down 0.8 pct, vs sector index up 2.8 pct

By Patrick Lannin and Love Liman

STOCKHOLM, Feb 1 Truckmaker Scania expects lower demand in the first half of the year after a bigger than expected profit drop in the last quarter of 2011, hit by the euro zone's debt problems and unrest in the Middle East.

Truck makers saw a boom in demand in 2010 and early 2011 as the global economy picked up, boosting Scania's truck deliveries to a record 72,120 units last year.

But the European debt crisis, the Arab Spring and a shift to new engines in Brazil hit demand in the latter part of 2011.

"A lot of customers said, 'Okay, we have transportation in Europe, but we don't like to invest in renewing the fleets'. They have taken an attitude of wait and see what will come out of this (the euro zone crisis)," Chief Executive Leif Ostling told a news conference.

"We will see a lower level (of demand) in the first half of this year if we compare with the first half of 2011," he said.

The Swedish group had already announced production cutbacks in anticipation of weaker demand. It said on Wednesday that 1,900 temporary staff would not have their contracts extended, more than the 1,000 it had spoken of earlier.

"Scania is also deferring some investments and is more restrictive in recruitment and spending," it added.

Other truck makers have also become more downbeat on Europe. U.S rival Paccar, reporting a better-than-expected profit rise on Tuesday, said it expected a further improvement in the U.S. heavy truck market in 2012, while Europe was clouded by "economic uncertainties".

PENT-UP DEMAND?

Scania shares initially fell 4 percent, but later clawed back most of the losses to stand about 0.8 percent lower, still a long way adrift of the European sector index, which was up 2.8 percent.

Fourth-quarter operating profit was 2.74 billion crowns ($402 million), below a forecast 3.28 billion crowns in a Reuters poll and last year's 3.73 billion.

The operating margin came in at 12 percent in the final quarter of 2011, below the 14.2 percent forecast.

The uncertainty among customers due to the euro zone problems began to spread from south Europe, the epicentre of the crisis, in the fourth quarter, Otling aid.

Alone in Europe, the German market, the locomotive of the euro zone, remained stable, he said. But even markets in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan felt the impact as trade flows were hit.

In the Middle East, customers in Iran had been hit by sanctions, while popular revolts against governments in Egypt and Tunisia had upset demand.

However, he said there was some pent-up demand in the truck market, as shown in a high level of after-sales service, which could be released by a resolution to the euro zone's problems, including Greece's debt restructuring.

Scania has a long-term project for cooperation with German truck maker MAN, both owned by Volkswagen. Ostling said a recent report that their cooperation had been halted was "absolutely insane".