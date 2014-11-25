版本:
BRIEF-Scania says sold 200 luxuary coaches in Taiwan

STOCKHOLM Nov 25 Scania Ab

* Scania strengthens top position in taiwan

* Scania has sold an additional 200 luxuary coaches in taiwan.

* Deliveries to boshen bus bodybuilder will start in january 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)
