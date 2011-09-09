Thai Serm Suk shares plunge after PepsiCo sells stake

BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $500 million reopening of 1.50% three-year reference notes security
* Freddie mac prices $500 million reopening of 1.50% three-year reference notes security
BANGKOK, Sept 9 Shares in Serm Suk Pcl fell 7.3 percent upon resuming trade on Friday after Singapore-listed Thai Beverage said it will buy a stake in the Thai bottler at a price below market prices.
At 0730 GMT, Serm Suk stock was down 7.3 percent at 57.25 baht, while the broader market was 0.4 percent lower.
Shares in the Thai bottler had been halted from trading on Friday morning. It last closed at 61.75 baht on Thursday.
($1 = 30.04 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate)
* Freddie mac prices $500 million reopening of 1.50% three-year reference notes security
LONDON, Feb 8 GlaxoSmithKline and Gilead Sciences will vie for business in treating HIV patients next week when both companies unveil clinical trial results at a medical meeting in Seattle.
* proposes Catherine P. Bessant for election to board of directors