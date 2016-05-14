Germany's Schaeffler happy with minority Continental stake - report

BRIEF-Galapagos NV says Walid Abi-Saab joins as chief medical officer
* Dr. Walid Abi-Saab joins Galapagos as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT May 14 German auto parts supplier Schaeffler AG has no plans to increase its 46-percent stake in rival Continental AG to gain a majority share, the head of the company's supervisory board told a newspaper on Saturday.
"We are very happy with the 46-percent stake," Georg Schaeffler was quoted as telling Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
Schaeffler has been working to reduce its debts since attempting to take control of parts and tyre maker Continental in 2008 at the height of the global financial crisis.
During that bid, it borrowed 16 billion euros to buy a 90 percent stake in Continental but the deal had to be partially unwound leaving Schaeffler with a 46 percent stake. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Helen Popper)
* Dr. Walid Abi-Saab joins Galapagos as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adobe announces program to repurchase $2.5 billion of stock by end of FY2019
* Neurocrine announces completion of phase II clinical study of VMAT2 inhibitor Ingrezza (valbenazine) in adults with tourette syndrome