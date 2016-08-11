Schaeffler Q2 profit jumps on strong car parts demand, cost cuts

* Q2adj Ebit up 14 pct to 438 mln eur, 13 pct margin
* Cuts at industrial unit help results
* Schaeffler backs FY guidance, shares rise
BERLIN, Aug 11 German car parts maker Schaeffler
posted a double-digit increase in second-quarter
profit on Thursday, helped by growing demand for its auto
components and cost savings in its industrial division.
The company, which listed on the stock exchange in October,
said it still expects sales to grow 3-5 percent this year,
aiming for an operating margin of 12-13 percent.
Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) jumped 14
percent to 438 million euros ($488 mln) in April-June, with
sales adjusted for currency effects up 3.3 percent, family-owned
Schaeffler said.
Profit from its automotive business, which contributes three
quarters of group sales, rose about a fifth to 367 million
euros, and the group's quarterly operating margin edged up to 13
percent from 11.4 percent a year earlier.
Schaeffler's industrial division, which makes ball bearings
for products ranging from tools to aeroplanes, is also starting
to benefit from greater cost savings, the company said.
A year ago, Schaeffler announced a programme to overcome
underperformance of the unit by cutting jobs, especially in
Europe, and strengthening regional sales operations.
"The solid margin, the industrial division performance and
the strong free cash flow beat expectations," analysts at UBS
said in a research note, calling the results a "quality beat."
Schaeffler shares were trading up 4.8 percent at 14.2 euros
as of 1005 GMT and have now gained around 15 percent since
listing. The company joined the mid cap index MDAX in
June. It comprises Germany's 50 biggest firms outside the
blue-chip index DAX.
($1 = 0.8972 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Susan Fenton)