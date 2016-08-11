Schaeffler Q2 profit jumps on strong car parts demand, cost cuts

* Q2adj Ebit up 14 pct to 438 mln eur, 13 pct margin

* Cuts at industrial unit help results

* Schaeffler backs FY guidance, shares rise

BERLIN, Aug 11 German car parts maker Schaeffler posted a double-digit increase in second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by growing demand for its auto components and cost savings in its industrial division.

The company, which listed on the stock exchange in October, said it still expects sales to grow 3-5 percent this year, aiming for an operating margin of 12-13 percent.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) jumped 14 percent to 438 million euros ($488 mln) in April-June, with sales adjusted for currency effects up 3.3 percent, family-owned Schaeffler said.

Profit from its automotive business, which contributes three quarters of group sales, rose about a fifth to 367 million euros, and the group's quarterly operating margin edged up to 13 percent from 11.4 percent a year earlier.

Schaeffler's industrial division, which makes ball bearings for products ranging from tools to aeroplanes, is also starting to benefit from greater cost savings, the company said.

A year ago, Schaeffler announced a programme to overcome underperformance of the unit by cutting jobs, especially in Europe, and strengthening regional sales operations.

"The solid margin, the industrial division performance and the strong free cash flow beat expectations," analysts at UBS said in a research note, calling the results a "quality beat."

Schaeffler shares were trading up 4.8 percent at 14.2 euros as of 1005 GMT and have now gained around 15 percent since listing. The company joined the mid cap index MDAX in June. It comprises Germany's 50 biggest firms outside the blue-chip index DAX. ($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Susan Fenton)