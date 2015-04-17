Brazil's Schahin files for bankruptcy protection in wake of scandal

SAO PAULO, April 17 Twenty-eight units of
Brazilian engineering firm Grupo Schahin filed for bankruptcy
protection on Friday as fallout from a corruption scandal at key
client Petróleo Brasileiro SA hampered efforts to refinance up
to 6.5 billion reais ($2.1 billion) in debt.
Schahin, which has businesses ranging from engineering and
electricity to oil and gas services, made the request for
creditor protection in a São Paulo state court, according to a
statement. Under terms of the bankruptcy protection plan,
Schahin plans to abandon its activities in engineering and
construction and focus on oil and gas services.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)