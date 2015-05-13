Itaú-led group sues Brazil's Schahin for $371 mln in overdue loans

BRASILIA May 12 Thirteen Brazilian and
international banks filed a lawsuit in New York on Tuesday
against two units of ailing engineering and oil conglomerate
Grupo Schahin to recover $371 million in overdue principal and
interest on loans.
The lawsuit comes weeks after Schahin sought for protection
from creditors in Brazil and the United States, and fired 2,500
workers as a corruption scandal at key client Petróleo
Brasileiro SA hampered its efforts to refinance up to 6.5
billion reais ($2.1 billion) in debt.
The banks, led by the Cayman Island-based branch of Itaú
Unibanco Holding SA, are seeking to recover
guarantees pledged as collateral on loans made in 2009 to rig
leasing company Deep Black Drilling LLP and guaranteed by
Schahin Engenharia SA.
The lawsuit also involves Schahin Holding SA, court
documents obtained by Reuters showed.
Other banks include the Cayman Island units of Banco
Bradesco SA, HSBC Holdings Plc's Brazilian
unit, Banco Santander Brasil SA and Colombia's
Bancolombia SA.
($1 = 3.0197 Brazilian reais)
