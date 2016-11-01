Brazil's Petrobras seeks to end Schahin contract - paper

BRASILIA Nov 1 Brazil's state-run oil company
Petrobras is seeking to stop renting a drillship from
engineering conglomerate Grupo Schahin, in a potential blow to
Schahin's restructuring plan, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo
reported on Tuesday.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally
known, has already notified Schahin about the potential
rescission, Folha said, citing unidentified sources.
Vitoria 1000 is Schahin's last drillship still operating,
and rental proceeds were included as a collateral in Schahin's
debt restructuring plan, Folha said.
Petrobras' press office did not immediately respond to an
emailed request for comment. Efforts to contact Schahin
representatives by phone were unsuccessful.
The drillship contract is one of the many under
investigation in a sweeping corruption probe of Petrobras and
Brazil's main political parties. Executives from top
construction and engineering firms have been charged with
bribery and money laundering, and dozens of politicians are
suspected of receiving kickbacks related to Petrobras contracts.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Mark Potter)