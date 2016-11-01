UPDATE 1-Brazil's Petrobras seeks to end Schahin contract -paper

(Adds Petrobras declining to comment)
BRASILIA Nov 1 Brazil's state-run oil company
Petrobras is seeking to stop renting a drillship from
engineering conglomerate Grupo Schahin, in a potential blow to
Schahin's restructuring plan, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo
reported on Tuesday.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally
known, has already notified Schahin about the potential
rescission, Folha said, citing unidentified sources.
Vitoria 1000 is Schahin's last drillship still operating,
and rental proceeds were included as collateral in Schahin's
debt restructuring plan, Folha said.
Petrobras declined to comment. Efforts to contact Schahin
representatives by phone were unsuccessful.
The drillship contract is one of several under investigation
in a sweeping corruption probe of Petrobras and Brazil's main
political parties. Executives from top construction and
engineering firms have been charged with bribery and money
laundering, and dozens of politicians are suspected of receiving
kickbacks related to Petrobras contracts.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Mark Potter and
Richard Chang)