UPDATE 1-Schawk says SEC probe ends; accounting matters cleared

Sept 13 Digital imaging graphic services provider Schawk Inc said U.S. regulators do not plan to recommend any action against it, after completing an investigation into some of its accounting practices.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had investigated certain accounting matters related to the company's restatement of its financial results from 2005 through the first three quarters of 2007, Schawk said in a statement.

Schawk shares closed at $12.51 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.