Banks prepare debt financing as IK launches Schenck sale - sources

FRANKFURT May 9 Buyout group IK Investment
Partners has launched the sale of German measuring technology
group Schenck Process, a potential 800-900 million euro deal,
people close to the matter said.
Several rival private equity groups are preparing to submit
offers for the company next month, the sources said.
They also said that bankers were working on debt financing
of about 500 million euros ($545 million), equating to 5.5 times
Schenck's expected 2017 earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation of 85 million euros, including
undrawn facilities. Potential buyers would have access to this
financing.
IK declined to comment.
The private equity group, which acquired Schenck at the
height of the buyout boom in 2007 from rival HgCapital for 450
million euros, is hoping to achieve a valuation of around 10
times Schenck's core earnings, the sources said.
After unsuccessful attempts to sell Schenck over the last
couple of years, IK is now working with investment bank Lazard
, which is advising the sale. Information packages have
been sent to prospective bidders in recent weeks.
Other private equity groups including Blackstone, KKR
, Pamplona and Triton are considering making a bid, the
sources said. They also said that IK also hoped to kindle
interest from strategic bidders such as Metso and
Sandvik.
Schenck, a former unit of German automotive supplier Duerr
AG, makes factory gear to weigh, filter or dose
substances, catering to industries such as mining, construction,
chemicals and food processing. It expects to report sales of 550
million euros this year.
Since the IK's acquisition of Schenck, which has its roots
in a 19th century maker of cranes and scales, it has bought six
smaller rivals.
