2012年 11月 8日

BRIEF-Moody's puts Schiff Nutrition ratings on review for upgrade

Nov 7 Schiff Nutrition International Inc : * Moody's places Schiff nutrition's debt ratings under review for upgrade * Rpt-moody's places schiff nutrition's debt ratings under review for upgrade

