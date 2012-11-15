Reckitt Benckiser tops Bayer's offer for Schiff Nutrition

Nov 15 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said it will begin a tender offer to buy U.S. vitamins maker Schiff Nutrition International Inc rivaling a bid from German drug giant Bayer.

Schiff agreed to be bought out by Bayer for $34.00 per share in late October.

Reckitt's offer of $42.00 per share represents a premium of nearly 24 percent to Schiff's shares close on Thursday. The company plans to start its tender offer from Nov. 16.