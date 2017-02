TOKYO Aug 2 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co said on Tuesday it has bought all outstanding shares of Aleadri-Schinni Participacoes e Representacoes S.A., which holds a 50.45 percent stake in the Brazilian beer and soft drinks maker Schincariol, for 198.8 billion yen ($2.6 billion).

The purchase, which was funded via cash on hand and loans, will give the Japanese brewer a solid base in the fast-growing Brazilian market, Kirin said in a statement. ($1 = 76.615 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Nathan Layne)