版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 11月 7日 星期五 00:57 BJT

BRIEF-Schindler Holding says opens new factory in India

Nov 6 Schindler Holding Ltd

* Says opens new factory in India

* Says new facility employs more than 150 people Source text: bit.ly/1ElJX2H Further company coverage:
