BRIEF-Schindler Holding announces new organisational structure

BRIEF-ABB CEO says European political uncertainty is dragging on the economy
* CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer says european political uncertainty having a dampening effect on economy
Nov 14 Schindler Holding AG :
* Says announces new organisational structure to drive global growth and profitability
* Says decided to establish a new organisational structure with two dedicated global heads, one for new installations and supply chain and one for service business
* Says both positions will report to CEO, Silvio Napoli and be effective from Jan. 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
ZURICH, April 20 Swiss food giant Nestle maintained its modest 2-4 percent growth target for underlying sales this year, slightly less than Anglo-Dutch rival Unilever , after growth in the first quarter was hit by weak consumer demand for packaged foods in North America and weaker prices in western Europe.