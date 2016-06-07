Schindler makes move with China JV to close gap to Kone, Otis

ZURICH, June 7 Schindler has bought a stake in a Chinese lift maker as the Swiss company tries to close the gap on rivals Kone and Otis in the world's biggest market for elevators.

Schindler formed a joint venture by buying a 25 percent stake in Volkslift Elevator (China) Co. Ltd, with options to purchase remaining shares, the Swiss lift maker said on Tuesday. It did not give a purchase price, or say when it could buy the rest of the company.

Schindler is banking on acquisitions to help it catch up with Finland's Kone and Otis, a unit of U.S.-based United Technologies.

China's fragmented lift market, with more than 400 original elevator equipment manufacturers, thousands of service companies and intense price pressure, is ripe for consolidation, companies have said.

"The new joint venture will further accelerate Schindler's growth in this region by enhancing geographical and customer coverage in areas where Schindler has been less present to date," the company said in a statement.

A Schindler spokeswoman declined to name what she called private shareholders who own the remaining 75 percent.

Schindler has had a limited presence in China's eastern Zhejiang province, where Volkslift is based. The Swiss company did not provide any financial details on Volkslift.

China's four million existing elevators dwarf the United States' 900,000 lifts and two-thirds of global new installations of lifts are in the country each year.

Kone is the largest player in China, with 20 percent market share, followed by Otis.

Schindler, in fifth position behind Japan's Hitachi and Mitsubishi, is playing catchup by building new factories and buying rivals in regions where it has been weak.

SIGNIFICANT GAP

"This deal will help close the still-significant gap that Schindler has to the largest elevator and escalator makers in China," wrote Bank Vontobel analyst Christian Arnold.

China's market for new lifts is forecast to contract between 5 and 10 percent in 2016, the second straight year of decline, as the country's economic growth hits its lowest levels in a quarter of a century.

Still, lift makers are optimistic about long-term growth prospects, banking on migration to cities and social changes including rising divorce rates that boost the need for housing.

A month ago, Schindler Chief Executive Thomas Oetterli said he was screening Chinese targets "very carefully."

Schindler rivals have been seeking China takeovers, too.

Last year, Germany's ThyssenKrupp more than doubled its stake in China's Marohn to 51 percent.

And United Technologies Chief Executive Greg Hayes, speaking at an event last month, also highlighted Chinese opportunities as the country's hundreds of manufacturers seek to fend off price pressure.

"There remains an opportunity for consolidation obviously in the elevator manufacturing space," Hayes told investors. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Keith Weir)