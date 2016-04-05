Schindler unloads Japanese business to Otis after accident

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
ZURICH, April 5 Elevator maker Schindler said it is selling its Japanese business to United Technologies' Otis unit after its new installations in the country were halted following a 2006 accident. It gave no financial terms.
Following the sale to Otis Japan, Swiss-based Schindler said it planned to remain in Japan to "meet its legal and societal obligations with respect to ongoing legal cases". (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
Jan 18 Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc added over a third more subscribers than expected in the last quarter of 2016, a sign of success for its ambitious global expansion that sent its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday.