Schindler unloads Japanese business to Otis after accident

ZURICH, April 5 Elevator maker Schindler said it is selling its Japanese business to United Technologies' Otis unit after its new installations in the country were halted following a 2006 accident. It gave no financial terms.

Following the sale to Otis Japan, Swiss-based Schindler said it planned to remain in Japan to "meet its legal and societal obligations with respect to ongoing legal cases". (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)