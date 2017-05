Jan 19 Schindler Holding AG :

* Says schindler expects to achieve a net profit of roughly 900 million Swiss francs ($1.05 billion) for reporting year 2014 and therefore will exceed outlook of 815 - 865 million francs published in Q3 report

* Says higher net profit was primarily achieved thanks to a strong result from financing activities