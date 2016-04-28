Schindler says orders rose 1 pct to 2.5 bln Sfr

ZURICH, April 28 Schindler orders in
the first quarter rose 1 percent, the Swiss elevator maker said
on Thursday, missing the average forecast of analysts as the
market in China continued to contract.
Schindler said orders advanced to 2.47 billion Swiss francs
($2.55 billion), compared to the poll average of 2.51 billion
francs. Sales were 2.18 billion francs, compared to the poll
average of 2.2 billion.
Net income rose 8.3 percent to 182 million francs, while the
company's earnings before interest and taxes advanced nearly 6
percent to 235 million francs.
"The market contraction in China and in Latin America had a
negative impact in the first quarter of 2016," the company said
in its statement.
($1 = 0.9701 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)