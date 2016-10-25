Schindler Q3 orders beat consensus, raises FY profit outlook

Oct 25 Elevator and escalator maker Schindler
Holding AG reported better than expected order growth
in the third-quarter as poor demand from China was offset by
better performance in the Americas region.
Orders grew 8.7 percent to 2.59 billion Swiss francs for the
July-September period, beating Reuters Poll expectations of 2.45
billion Swiss francs.
Sales rose 4.3 percent to 2.41 billion francs, but came in
slightly below the poll average of 2.42 billion francs.
Schindler nudged up its full-year net outlook to 780-830
million Swiss francs as a result of one-off effects including
the sale of operations in Japan.
"Schindler continues to expect that the global elevator and
escalator market will experience a slight decline in 2016 due
primarily to weakening markets in China and Latin America," the
company said in a statement on Tuesday.
