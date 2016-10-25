UPDATE 2-Schindler sees potential in US market, more China weakness

* Schindler nudges up full-year profit outlook
* Expects China order growth to fall 7 pct for full-year
* Shares rise 4 percent
(Adds conference call details, share price)
Oct 25 Elevator and escalator manufacturer
Schindler Holding on Tuesday reported stronger than
expected order growth in the third quarter as poor demand from
China was offset by a healthy U.S. market, boosting its shares.
The Swiss company said it was able to increase orders in the
United States, where it signed a multimillion-dollar contract in
San Francisco in September.
"(In China) Demand for new installations is still declining
with intensifying pricing pressure, mainly driven by lower tier
cities," Schindler said.
The company now expects order growth in China to decline 7
percent for the full year, at the bottom end of its previous 5-7
percent range, Schindler Chief Financial Officer Erich Ammann
said on a conference call.
The company expects that the global elevator and escalator
market will experience a slight decline in 2016 due primarily to
weakening markets in China and Latin America.
Schindler's biggest markets in terms of sales are Europe,
Asia Pacific and the Americas.
Schindler experienced positive market developments in almost
all European countries in the third quarter except for in
Britain and in London in particular, where the cautiousness of
customers was noticeable, Schindler CEO Thomas Oetterli said on
the conference call.
Finnish rival Kone, which reports third-quarter
results on Oct. 26, is forecast to report a slight drop in
third-quarter orders according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
Schindler shares rose 4 percent to 189.00 Swiss francs as of
1106 GMT
The company nudged up its full-year net profit outlook to
between 780 million Swiss francs ($784 million) and 830 million
Swiss francs as a result of one-off effects including the
long-expected sale of operations in Japan.
($1 = 0.9945 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by David Goodman and
Jane Merriman)