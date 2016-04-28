Schindler screening Chinese candidates for M&A 'carefully' - CEO

ZURICH, April 28 Swiss elevator maker Schindler
is screening acquisition candidates in China "very
carefully" and remains open to consolidation in the world's
largest market for lifts.
"It's definitely something we have on our radar," Chief
Executive Thomas Oetterli said on a conference call with
analysts on Thursday.
Its balance sheet -- it has more than 2 billion Swiss francs
($2.07 billion) in cash and cash equivalents -- gives it the
wherewithal to buy rivals when opportunities arise, he said.
Analysts suggested potential domestic targets include
China's Canny Elevator, though Oetterli said the
company was not naming candidates.
Pressure on equipment makers is intensifying as China's
market for new lifts is set to contract as much as 8 percent
this year, Schindler said, putting intense pressure on prices
and increasing the incentive for companies to seek out partners.
Schindler, which reported first-quarter orders that missed
analyst expectations, said it expects to boost unit sales in
China this year, even as the market contracts.
($1 = 0.9671 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)