瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 15日 星期五 18:02 BJT

Schindler still considering rules change to avert Sika "disaster"

ZURICH Jan 15 Schindler Chairman Alfred N. Schindler said Friday he is still considering internal rules changes to protect minority shareholders from a "disaster" akin to the fight plaguing Sika Holding AG amid a proposed takeover by France's Saint Gobain.

In a call with reporters and analysts, Schindler said he still favors a bylaws update to require mandatory offers from those holding at least half of Schindler's share capital.

His proposal for such an "opting-in" clause last year was rejected by Swiss takeover regulators, a move that Schindler said leaves him "still stunned that we were shot down midair." (Reporting by John Miller)

