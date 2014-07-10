BRIEF-Schindler acquires majority in Chinese joint venture

July 9Schindler Holding AG <SCHN.S >
* Says reached agreement with majority shareholders of
XJ-Schindler (Xuchang) Elevator Co. Ltd to increase its
participation in 2014 from 46 pct to 51 pct
* Says reached agreement with majority shareholders of
XJ-Schindler (Xuchang) Elevator Co. Ltd which allows Schindler
to purchase another 5 pct of company
* Says has right to acquire further 5 pct of company in each of
forthcoming 3 years and to raise its participation to 66 pct in
total by 2017
* Says first call option is expected to be exercised in August
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: [SCHN.S ]