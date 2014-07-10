BRIEF-Schindler acquires majority in Chinese joint venture

July 9Schindler Holding AG <SCHN.S > * Says reached agreement with majority shareholders of XJ-Schindler (Xuchang) Elevator Co. Ltd to increase its participation in 2014 from 46 pct to 51 pct * Says reached agreement with majority shareholders of XJ-Schindler (Xuchang) Elevator Co. Ltd which allows Schindler to purchase another 5 pct of company * Says has right to acquire further 5 pct of company in each of forthcoming 3 years and to raise its participation to 66 pct in total by 2017 * Says first call option is expected to be exercised in August Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [SCHN.S ]