BRIEF-Schindler Holding H1 revenue grew by 7.6% to CHF 4.339 billion

Aug 13 Schindler Holding AG :
* Says H1 operating profit totaled CHF 524 million,
corresponding to an EBIT
margin of 12.1% (first half of 2013: 11.1%)
* Says H1 net profit totaled CHF 371 million (previous year:
CHF 206 million)
* Says H1 revenue grew by 7.6% to CHF 4.339 billion
* Sees revenue growth by 6% to 8% in local currencies and net
profit of CHF 800
million to CHF 850 million for the full year 2014
* Sees FY adjusted net profit of CHF 635 million to CHF 685
million
* Says order backlog as of June 30 was CHF 8.627 billion, an
increase of 11.7%
compared to December 31, 2013
* Source text - bit.ly/VhVxdF
* Further company coverage