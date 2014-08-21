BRIEF-Schlatter Industries net sales for H1 amounted to CHF 44.8 million

Aug 21 Schlatter Industries AG :
* Says recorded significantly higher order intake in H1, at CHF
61.0 million,
than in comparable period of previous year
* Says consolidated net sales for H1 amounted to CHF 44.8
million but were
below last year 's value
* Says operating gresult (EBIT) of CHF -0.6 million for the
first half of 2014
* Says H1 net profit was CHF -1.0 million (H1 2013: CHF -0.2
million)
* Says as at June 30, 2014, increased order backlog of CHF 43.4
million
* Says continues t o strive for a positive result for 2014
