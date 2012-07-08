Schlumberger acquires minority interest in Antonoil

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
July 8 North American oilfield services and equipment company Schlumberger Ltd has acquired about 20.1 percent of Chinese oilfield services company Anton Oilfield Services Group (Antonoil), Antonoil said in a release Sunday.
Antonoil did not say how much Schlumberger paid for the 423,361,944 shares of Antonoil that Schlumberger acquired.
Antonoil shares last traded at HK$1.50 per share, up almost 8 percent, according to Reuters data. One Hong Kong dollar equals US$0.129. At that rate, the deal would be valued at about US$81.9 million.
Antonoil said it first entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Schlumberger in 2010 in drilling fluids and well-cementing services.
Antonoil said Schlumberger will not be involved in the management of Antonoil and its cooperation with other business partners will remain unchanged.
Officials at Antonoil and Schlumberger were not immediately available for comment.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.