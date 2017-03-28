Schlumberger says bought stake in rig firm Borr Drilling

BRIEF-BMO Financial Group reports Q2 adj earnings per share of c$1.92
* BMO financial group reports net income of $1.25 billion for second quarter of 2017
OSLO, March 28 Schlumberger, the world's top oil services provider, has bought a stake in upstart rig operator Borr Drilling.
The investment was made through a newly created venture fund, which has the ultimate goal of securing more activity for Schlumberger, Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard said in a statement.
He did not disclose the size of the investment and the company was not immediately available for comment.
Norwegian financial daily Finansavisen reported on Tuesday that Schlumberger had taken a 20 percent stake in Borr through a $220 million investment. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems announces Terence R. Rogers as executive vice president and chief financial officer
* root9B Holdings Inc - will require additional time to file its form 10-q for period ended March 31, 2017